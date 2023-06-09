Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The last time it rained in my area in Ontario was around May 19th and I post this on the 7th of June.
88 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 19 hours ago |

The last time it rained in my area in Ontario was around May 19th and I post this on the 7th of June. Last year the heavy windstorms knocked down so many trees making it easy for forest fires to take hold. The spring was cold and we had too much rain, we had frost warnings in the last week of May. The bugs are the worst we've seen. Then it got super hot and dry. Now it's cold again. They use ionosphere heating and various chemicals to affect our weather while they blame it on climate change which they pin on everybody else. The pollution and damage is on them, and we need to never comply with these maniacs.

#geoengineering #forestfire #canada #chemtrails #wef #cloudseeding #fires #rainfall

Keywords
the lasttime it rainedin my area in ontario was around may 19th and i postthis on the 7th of june

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket