The last time it rained in my area in Ontario was around May 19th and I post this on the 7th of June. Last year the heavy windstorms knocked down so many trees making it easy for forest fires to take hold. The spring was cold and we had too much rain, we had frost warnings in the last week of May. The bugs are the worst we've seen. Then it got super hot and dry. Now it's cold again. They use ionosphere heating and various chemicals to affect our weather while they blame it on climate change which they pin on everybody else. The pollution and damage is on them, and we need to never comply with these maniacs.



#geoengineering #forestfire #canada #chemtrails #wef #cloudseeding #fires #rainfall

