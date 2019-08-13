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The House Of Cards Is Coming Down...Now You Know Why InfoWars Is The #1 Banned Link In The World - War Room Full Show
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42 views • August 13, 2019
Will Johnson takes over the War Room to discuss the latest developments in the mysterious Epstein suicide. He is joined by investigative reporter, Patrick Howley to discuss news on how Epstein died and all of the big names tied to his sex crimes. He is also joined by Tom Pappert who further analyzes the situation and sheds light on increasing violence in the Hong Kong protests.
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