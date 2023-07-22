Babylon is fallen: What is happening to the SUNday keeping 'Christian' churches

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, July 15, 2023.



The video looks at what is happening in the SUNday keeping ‘Christian’ churches particularly in western nations where churches have been hijacked and are now in the control of sodomites who are corrupting the written word of God.



Please do not remain in these fallen churches. Turn to the true Christ of the Bible and obey His holy written word.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."