THEY'RE CHANGING THEIR TUNE! - MSM Vax Propagandists Come Out AGAINST THE SHOTS!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Leana Wen (chief Chinese vaccine propagandist from CNN who told people they shouldn't be allowed outside without a vaccine) suddenly changing her tune on the covid injections.
Wen who easily promoted the most abhorrent talking points regarding the injections in 2020 to 2022 is suddenly stepping back, saying that there should be no mandates and that the vaccine doesn't work. She has also recently stated that masking children is wrong and destroys their development while having no actual scientific merit.
It's interesting to see this backlash as the mainstream media begs for amnesty. It's also crazy that these propagandists while apologizing, still manage to take a jab at "conspiracy theorists" and still promote insane viewpoints in a desperate attempt to sidestep their criminal propagandist behavior.
It's just the beginning however as the "zero covid" type tyrannical policies are slowly morphing into the "zero carbon" technocratic policies of tomorrow.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
