© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
George Washington's Farewell: Cultivate Peace, Cherish Public Credit
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • September 19, 2019
In his Farewell Address, George Washington said we should “cultivate peace” to avoid the dangers of massive national debt
Most people think of a big army, navy and airforce as the key elements of “national defense,” but George Washington also included the government’s ability to borrow money. In his farewell address, he called it “a very important source of strength and security.”
Since the government’s ability to borrow is vital to national defense, he also said we should “cherish public credit.”
In simplest terms, the first president believed the government should only borrow when absolutely necessary, or as he put it, by using the public credit “as sparingly as possible.”
And he also gave us a very practical way to preserve credit and avoid excessive debt. Since war is the most expensive thing the government engages in, Washington advised us to avoid “occasions of expense by cultivating peace.”
Most people think of a big army, navy and airforce as the key elements of “national defense,” but George Washington also included the government’s ability to borrow money. In his farewell address, he called it “a very important source of strength and security.”
Since the government’s ability to borrow is vital to national defense, he also said we should “cherish public credit.”
In simplest terms, the first president believed the government should only borrow when absolutely necessary, or as he put it, by using the public credit “as sparingly as possible.”
And he also gave us a very practical way to preserve credit and avoid excessive debt. Since war is the most expensive thing the government engages in, Washington advised us to avoid “occasions of expense by cultivating peace.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.