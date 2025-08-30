BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chilling moment hazmat suits storm 'British Airways', flight for 'toxic leak' - London to Egypt, diverted to Venice
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1308 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 2 days ago

Chilling moment hazmat suits storm 'British Airways', flight for 'toxic leak' (from yesterday, cause unknown?)

After crew & passengers 'COLLAPSE in aisle'

Passengers claim the flight from London Gatwick to Egypt was diverted to Venice. Emergency landing.

The Sun reports BA blame 'technical issue. The safety of our customers & colleagues is always our top priority.'

More about this from link, partial: 

"When we boarded, the temperature was so extreme that I started to feel unwell. It was supersonically hot. I ended up getting a really bad headache and put it down to the heat.

"About an hour and a half in the air, crew members suddenly began running down the aisle backwards and forwards. I didn't know what was going on.

"There was one mum whose eyes rolled into the back of her head. The crew looking after them had actually collapsed because of the fumes."

https://www.gbnews.com/news/british-airways-flight-forced-emergency-landing-cabin-crew-collapse-toxic-fumes

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy