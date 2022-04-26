© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rude Wake-Up Call for Americans
Follow
2
Share
Report
503 views • April 26, 2022
What will most suckers in America think when they realize they've been duped?
'And I also think that the average American confuse NATO as this harmless defensive alliance that America underpin with its military might and economic strength. They don’t view NATO as a threat because they are part of NATO’. Military analyst Scott Ritter spoke about the attitude of the Americans towards the special operation and the position of the US authorities.
According to him, Americans are not aware of NATO's goals of expanding and undermining Russia and believe ‘the Ukrainian government’s version, of instead, they’re an innocent country that’s been attacked by its large brutal neighbor’.
But as information would come out, it’s going to be ‘a rude wake-up call to Americans to find out that the Nazi ideology was real. It was there. It was pervasive’."
- RT
'And I also think that the average American confuse NATO as this harmless defensive alliance that America underpin with its military might and economic strength. They don’t view NATO as a threat because they are part of NATO’. Military analyst Scott Ritter spoke about the attitude of the Americans towards the special operation and the position of the US authorities.
According to him, Americans are not aware of NATO's goals of expanding and undermining Russia and believe ‘the Ukrainian government’s version, of instead, they’re an innocent country that’s been attacked by its large brutal neighbor’.
But as information would come out, it’s going to be ‘a rude wake-up call to Americans to find out that the Nazi ideology was real. It was there. It was pervasive’."
- RT
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.