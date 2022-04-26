What will most suckers in America think when they realize they've been duped?

'And I also think that the average American confuse NATO as this harmless defensive alliance that America underpin with its military might and economic strength. They don’t view NATO as a threat because they are part of NATO’. Military analyst Scott Ritter spoke about the attitude of the Americans towards the special operation and the position of the US authorities.

According to him, Americans are not aware of NATO's goals of expanding and undermining Russia and believe ‘the Ukrainian government’s version, of instead, they’re an innocent country that’s been attacked by its large brutal neighbor’.

But as information would come out, it’s going to be ‘a rude wake-up call to Americans to find out that the Nazi ideology was real. It was there. It was pervasive’."

- RT