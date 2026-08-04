Russia is no longer simply fighting Ukraine’s military — it is preparing Ukraine’s civilian population for a brutal winter. The strikes of recent days point to a deliberate and widening campaign of infrastructure attrition designed to transform Ukraine into a net importer of food, fuel, electricity, coal, and steel, all while the cheapest and most efficient import channel — the Black Sea — has been effectively sealed shut.

On August 3, Russian forces struck warehouse facilities in Dnipro, with reports indicating that the target was a food storage depot — a notable departure from the military and industrial facilities that have dominated the target list until now. Strikes on fuel stations continued across multiple regions, and naval assets in Odessa and Mykolaiv regions were hit once again: Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the destruction of four Ukrainian cargo vessels, two in the open Black Sea and two in the port of Mykolaiv. As autumn approaches, the weight of Russian strikes is expected to shift increasingly toward heat and power generation infrastructure.

The logic is coldly coherent. With maritime imports blocked and energy infrastructure in the crosshairs, Ukraine’s overland transport network will soon face an impossible dilemma: carry ammunition or carry food. No feasible increase in road and rail capacity can substitute for what is being lost at sea.

What is unfolding behind the front lines is inseparable from what is happening on it. As Ukraine’s rear deteriorates, its ability to sustain coherent resistance at the front diminishes in parallel.

In the Sumy Region, Ukrainian command launched a counterattack using assault groups from the 47th and 21st Mechanized Brigades, advancing on quadbikes from the vicinity of Barylivka toward Russian positions near Mogrytsa. The attack was broken up by concentrated fire before it could gain any traction; most of the assault force was destroyed, and the survivors withdrew.

In the Kharkiv Region, the situation southeast of Volchansk remains beyond the Ukrainian command’s ability to stabilize. On August 4, units of the 127th Regiment seized Baksheyivka. The collapse of Ukrainian positions there produced a grim postscript: soldiers of the 113th Territorial Defense Brigade attempting to flee the village detonated their own minefield, having followed a drone operator who inadvertently guided them into it.

On the Dobropillia axis further south, Russian assault units entered the village of Matiasheve on August 3. Fighting for the settlement remains ongoing, with full Russian control not yet established.

Russia is dismantling Ukraine’s capacity to fight and to function at the same time — one strike at a time, one village at a time. By the time winter arrives, Kyiv may find itself not just losing a war, but struggling to keep the lights on.

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