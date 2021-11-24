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Finally! Medical Proof the Covid Jab is "Murder"
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30 views • November 24, 2021
Finally! Medical Proof the Covid Jab is "Murder"
Please watch and share this vital video.
The journal quoted is "Circulation" Nov 8 2021 vol 144 issue suppl_1
The title of the article is "Abstract 10712 Mrna Covid Vaccine Dramatically Increases Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning'
Please note this video has been suppressed (not by BNT) and the comments have been hacked. The source article is easy to find. But please make sure you find the right one.
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/finally-medical-proof-the-covid-jab-is-quot-murder-quot_TWpj5FDYSrjRIsT.html
Please watch and share this vital video.
The journal quoted is "Circulation" Nov 8 2021 vol 144 issue suppl_1
The title of the article is "Abstract 10712 Mrna Covid Vaccine Dramatically Increases Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning'
Please note this video has been suppressed (not by BNT) and the comments have been hacked. The source article is easy to find. But please make sure you find the right one.
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/watch/finally-medical-proof-the-covid-jab-is-quot-murder-quot_TWpj5FDYSrjRIsT.html
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