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The World is a Stage...
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104 views • February 16, 2021
The World is a Stage...
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw
QUOTE ,, We are fast approaching the stage of the ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permission; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force. Ayn Rand
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP91EYYWUV8YxWA9tawscVw
QUOTE ,, We are fast approaching the stage of the ultimate inversion: the stage where the government is free to do anything it pleases, while the citizens may act only by permission; which is the stage of the darkest periods of human history, the stage of rule by brute force. Ayn Rand
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