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A video game story _ ILLUMINATI & Transhumanism
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24 views • July 27, 2020
MIRRORED FROM AND ALL CREDIT TO:
Vosto Vlad former Games-Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYYRXLpRkPQ
Backup
He is awesome, check him out!
Solus - sol invictus
Dont Starve together
Deus Ex
Black goo
Final Fantasy 8
Cern
Fallout 4
Xcom Trailer
Dead Space 3 - Brainwash
The Know - famous Yt gaming channel
some trailers for our future, they like
-prostetics
-Chips
"-nobody wants to be like them...entirely gorganic"
Experiment from 70er about following orders...even if its hurts others. Easy to give up entirely responsibility
Vosto Vlad former Games-Exposed
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYYRXLpRkPQ
Backup
He is awesome, check him out!
Solus - sol invictus
Dont Starve together
Deus Ex
Black goo
Final Fantasy 8
Cern
Fallout 4
Xcom Trailer
Dead Space 3 - Brainwash
The Know - famous Yt gaming channel
some trailers for our future, they like
-prostetics
-Chips
"-nobody wants to be like them...entirely gorganic"
Experiment from 70er about following orders...even if its hurts others. Easy to give up entirely responsibility
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