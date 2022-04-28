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Premier Segment: Ask Dr. Jane: bioweapon blood banks
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359 views • April 28, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Homeopathic healing is the new future of medicine!
Dr. Jane Ruby Joins The Stew Peters Show to answer more questions from viewers, regarding natural remedies that help COVID-19 symptoms, and other illnesses!
She also addresses why blood banks are discriminating against purebloods.
If you want to get the chance to have your questions read with Ask Dr. Jane, follow Dr. Jane Ruby's telegram @DrJaneRuby !
Watch this full segment now at http://StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12oi2x-premier-segment-ask-dr.-jane-bioweapon-blood-banks.html
Homeopathic healing is the new future of medicine!
Dr. Jane Ruby Joins The Stew Peters Show to answer more questions from viewers, regarding natural remedies that help COVID-19 symptoms, and other illnesses!
She also addresses why blood banks are discriminating against purebloods.
If you want to get the chance to have your questions read with Ask Dr. Jane, follow Dr. Jane Ruby's telegram @DrJaneRuby !
Watch this full segment now at http://StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12oi2x-premier-segment-ask-dr.-jane-bioweapon-blood-banks.html
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