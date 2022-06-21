Rewire Your Inner-Critic

Your pathological inner-critic is the most destructive thing you can have in your life. It's the root of our self-doubt, inner-fear, and our biggest obstacles.

And it's in all of us.





At #FEELDIFFERENT we focus on rewiring and regulating our inner-critic through practical methods of deep inner-work that any of us can do and start applying immediately.





When practiced consistently, it is transformational in clearing emotional blockages, removing the habit of negative self-talk, freeing your mind from instant fear and doubt, and opening you to new experiences with a clear sense of self.





To learn more, visit us at http://feeldifferent.com/programs





#selftransformation #innercritic #rewire #emotionalrelease #orlandoowen