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Book Review of 'Amusing Ourselves to Death'
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10 views • March 08, 2021
This episode reviews -
Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business
by Neil Postman (1931 – 2003)
Penguin Books 1985
About the Author
Neil Postman was an educator, media theorist and cultural critic, who eschewed technology,
including personal computers in school.
A transcript of this episode is at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com.
Amusing Ourselves to Death: Public Discourse in the Age of Show Business
by Neil Postman (1931 – 2003)
Penguin Books 1985
About the Author
Neil Postman was an educator, media theorist and cultural critic, who eschewed technology,
including personal computers in school.
A transcript of this episode is at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com.
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