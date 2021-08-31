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VAXXED, FROM COVER-UP TO CATASTROPHY (2016 DOCUMENTARY)
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128 views • August 31, 2021
VAXXED, FROM COVER-UP TO CATASTROPHY (2016 DOCUMENTARY)
Is a documentary made in 2016 featuring research by Dr. Andrew Wakefield into the links between Vaccines and Autism.
This is a must see for anyone wanting to research the dangers of modern vaccines
In the video various doctors, virologists, medical scientists, and parents present a plethora of information and this documentary does a great job showcasing their findings, delving deep into the subject of adverse side effects from a certain combination vaccines that are given to children.
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Is a documentary made in 2016 featuring research by Dr. Andrew Wakefield into the links between Vaccines and Autism.
This is a must see for anyone wanting to research the dangers of modern vaccines
In the video various doctors, virologists, medical scientists, and parents present a plethora of information and this documentary does a great job showcasing their findings, delving deep into the subject of adverse side effects from a certain combination vaccines that are given to children.
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
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