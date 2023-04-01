Melbourne Rally 1 April 2023

Every Saturday at noon in front of Parliament House persevering souls gather for the weekly freedom rally. It has been three years since the first rally. These continued despite many unlawful Melbourne lockdowns and many of us were arrested. There were highs and lows. At our height we were at least 100,000. Now we are 100 but persisting. These edited video clips of this first day of April are presented in correct chronology and hopefully tell our story in a thorough manner. Listen to the words. They are an integral part of the story we are seeking to share.