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KEEP FIGHTING! President Donald Trump Saved the Lives of Millions of Children! Stopped Human Trafficking! 5G/Schools/Poisons/Vaccines YAHS Prophecy 153! (mirrored)
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90 views • March 25, 2021
this is a mirrored video on Brighteon from Yahsladyinred
See Full Shocking Prophecy 153 as YAH prophesied to HIS
Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
and many other prophecies as well at the following Amightywind Ministry website here below YAHUVEH GOD'S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
PROPHECY 153 IN FULL VIDEO link here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKKYO8U7kn0
****
Our Beloved President Trump is always in our prayers. And in YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 131, YAH HIMSELF SAID He would be President through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu. You can see it here below from the list of Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
note: People do not listen to false Prophets like Mark Taylor. YAH has repeated in Prophecies like Prophecy 153 as the man is not a prophet of HIS but false. And Kim Clement is dead for a reason for he was false as well. You can see in Prophecy 92. Please test the spirit that speaks the Holy Bible says so. Beloved Brother Carman finished a Champion, is now in Heaven is the only one on the list of Prophecy 92 that is known to have repented of his sin. YAH SAID few of them ever will.
*****
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
Please check out Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos. Thank you! Here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet.
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&;;;;;;t=0s
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&;;;;;;t=0s
To contact me please click on this link
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See Full Shocking Prophecy 153 as YAH prophesied to HIS
Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
and many other prophecies as well at the following Amightywind Ministry website here below YAHUVEH GOD'S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
PROPHECY 153 IN FULL VIDEO link here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKKYO8U7kn0
****
Our Beloved President Trump is always in our prayers. And in YAHS Amightywind Prophecy 131, YAH HIMSELF SAID He would be President through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu. You can see it here below from the list of Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
note: People do not listen to false Prophets like Mark Taylor. YAH has repeated in Prophecies like Prophecy 153 as the man is not a prophet of HIS but false. And Kim Clement is dead for a reason for he was false as well. You can see in Prophecy 92. Please test the spirit that speaks the Holy Bible says so. Beloved Brother Carman finished a Champion, is now in Heaven is the only one on the list of Prophecy 92 that is known to have repented of his sin. YAH SAID few of them ever will.
*****
Please visit -
https://amightywind.com/home.html
Please check out Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos. Thank you! Here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 53 languages worldwide for over 27 years on the internet.
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
Please leave a comment and please leave me a rumble by pressing the plus sign under the video.
You can also subscribe to my Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/c-443994
You can also watch the uncensored versions of my videos there, so come on and join us and rumble in YAHS jungle!
If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw&;;;;;;t=0s
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc&;;;;;;t=0s
To contact me please click on this link
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
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