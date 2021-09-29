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046 To Vax Or Not To Vax? -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 46
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56 views • September 29, 2021
In Episode 46 we discuss the extremely hot topic of vaccinations. Are there perhaps deeper implications than to merely vax or not? Should anyone be allowed to dictate your choice?
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Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#vax, #vaccination, #WalterVeith, #Moderna, #Pfizer, #AstraZeneca
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDIES:
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - Australian vaccine cancelled after ‘false positive’ HIV tests
https://youtu.be/MznK3xH1_H8
MedCram - Medical Lectures Explained CLEARLY YouTube Channel - COVID 19 Vaccine Deep Dive: Safety, Immunity, RNA Production, w Shane Crotty, PhD (Pfizer / Moderna)
https://youtu.be/eK0C5tFHze8
MedCram - Medical Lectures Explained CLEARLY YouTube Channel - Coronavirus Update 118: AstraZeneca DNA COVID 19 Vaccine Explained (vs. Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna)
https://youtu.be/GOq8-FR8s1E
Sky News YouTube Channel - COVID-19: 'Mixing coronavirus vaccines is not recommended,' health agency warns
https://youtu.be/vFcrkbtBzKE
PBS NewsHour YouTube Channel - Boris Johnson warns of the dangers of technology in wide-ranging speech to the United Nations
https://youtu.be/OSp85oS11Z4
SixthSense BitChute Channel - PROFESSOR DOLORES CAHILL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dxjp6n...
Guardian News YouTube Channel - WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic is 'not necessarily the big one'
https://youtu.be/SNXw_gSeGHY
Valuetainment YouTube Channel - Vaccine Debate - Kennedy Jr. vs Dershowitz
https://youtu.be/IfnJi7yLKgE
Articles:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/mee...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid...
https://creation.com/rna-vaccines?utm...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.npr.org/2020/12/25/950297...
https://nypost.com/2020/12/06/mayor-d...
https://www.americamagazine.org/polit...
https://ccr.cancer.gov/news/article/a...
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/mee...
https://www.thedailystar.net/online/n...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/240-isr...
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronav...
https://www.americamagazine.org/polit...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation...
https://www.timesnownews.com/health/a...
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
#vax, #vaccination, #WalterVeith, #Moderna, #Pfizer, #AstraZeneca
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDIES:
Sky News Australia YouTube Channel - Australian vaccine cancelled after ‘false positive’ HIV tests
https://youtu.be/MznK3xH1_H8
MedCram - Medical Lectures Explained CLEARLY YouTube Channel - COVID 19 Vaccine Deep Dive: Safety, Immunity, RNA Production, w Shane Crotty, PhD (Pfizer / Moderna)
https://youtu.be/eK0C5tFHze8
MedCram - Medical Lectures Explained CLEARLY YouTube Channel - Coronavirus Update 118: AstraZeneca DNA COVID 19 Vaccine Explained (vs. Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna)
https://youtu.be/GOq8-FR8s1E
Sky News YouTube Channel - COVID-19: 'Mixing coronavirus vaccines is not recommended,' health agency warns
https://youtu.be/vFcrkbtBzKE
PBS NewsHour YouTube Channel - Boris Johnson warns of the dangers of technology in wide-ranging speech to the United Nations
https://youtu.be/OSp85oS11Z4
SixthSense BitChute Channel - PROFESSOR DOLORES CAHILL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dxjp6n...
Guardian News YouTube Channel - WHO warns Covid-19 pandemic is 'not necessarily the big one'
https://youtu.be/SNXw_gSeGHY
Valuetainment YouTube Channel - Vaccine Debate - Kennedy Jr. vs Dershowitz
https://youtu.be/IfnJi7yLKgE
Articles:
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/mee...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid...
https://creation.com/rna-vaccines?utm...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
https://www.npr.org/2020/12/25/950297...
https://nypost.com/2020/12/06/mayor-d...
https://www.americamagazine.org/polit...
https://ccr.cancer.gov/news/article/a...
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/mee...
https://www.thedailystar.net/online/n...
https://www.timesofisrael.com/240-isr...
https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/coronav...
https://www.americamagazine.org/polit...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation...
https://www.timesnownews.com/health/a...
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