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Who Was Rich Higgins? American Hero Who Exposed The Deep State Cabal
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122 views • March 26, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Rich Higgins worked tirelessly to expose the Deep State and the enemies of the Trump administration, with an untimely death halting his fight. Gray Delany joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to detail Higgins’ book ‘The Memo’, political warfare, Deep State affiliates, and more. Delany explained the relationship between Rich Higgins and Donald Trump, Higgins’ life, and the honor due for his hard work to uncover the Deep State.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vydk59-who-was-rich-higgins-american-hero-who-exposed-the-deep-state-cabal.html
Rich Higgins worked tirelessly to expose the Deep State and the enemies of the Trump administration, with an untimely death halting his fight. Gray Delany joined the Stew Peters Show Thursday to detail Higgins’ book ‘The Memo’, political warfare, Deep State affiliates, and more. Delany explained the relationship between Rich Higgins and Donald Trump, Higgins’ life, and the honor due for his hard work to uncover the Deep State.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vydk59-who-was-rich-higgins-american-hero-who-exposed-the-deep-state-cabal.html
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