All These Evil Fucking Liars MUST be Stopped Covid Lie was NOTHING Mankind Must Awake NOW !

Powerful MUST WATCH live Stream May 21st with Christopher James

SHARE SHARE SHARE SHARE DO NOT STOP OUR WORLD IS GOING DOWN TRUTH MUST PREVAIL!

Covid 19 was a global lie PROVEN... now these evil fucks are using more LIES pushing another false narrative to finish what they didn't achieve with Covid now that ALL countries have signed on to WHO turning over and stripping the people of their sovereignty and end all freedoms.





TIME FOR TALK IS OVER... WE ARE SEEING MILLIONS MARCH NOW MILLIONS NEED TO FIGHT!

This evil only understands and fears a barrel of a gun so for all the good men and woman out their they must gather and together with the few good people in law enforcement and military take out this evil existing in all our countries.





Masterpeace remains the greatest protection and restoration of our bodies at the cellular level PROVEN and now more than ever required that every man and woman get it to protect yourself from the attack against all of mankinds existence... EDUCATE YOURSELF AND TAKE ACTION.





Here is the evidence everyone needs to review and share and act as time is of the essence for us all.

To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU





MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html





MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3





God bless us all and God Speed to the consciousness of Mankind



