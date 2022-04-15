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Natural Healing Vs Vaccines
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22 views • April 15, 2022
In this video I discuss the benefits of natural healing as opposed to vaccines that are designed to kill you slowly and or turn your D.N.A. into reptilian human hybrid D.N.A., in that will turn you into another Nephilim from the bible that was supposing to be killed in the flood of Noah, that is if you survive the slow kill.
List of doctors to listen to:
- Peter McCulloch, Joseph Mercola, Bryan Ardis, Sherri Tenpenny, and so on.
Book
- Fluoride Deception
https://mega.nz/file/iJklkQ5b#bmjhpqq2ACPxxq8rmHKA5MAoPWvMtfXNYhmN27gYUTY
- The Case Against Mask
https://mega.nz/file/bdF1GJAI#W99sfiXGWEq0EGgdhLDNBLpBvP5w-5Ju-1HTsjh2fNY
- The Truth about Covid 19 by joseph mercola
List of doctors to listen to:
- Peter McCulloch, Joseph Mercola, Bryan Ardis, Sherri Tenpenny, and so on.
Book
- Fluoride Deception
https://mega.nz/file/iJklkQ5b#bmjhpqq2ACPxxq8rmHKA5MAoPWvMtfXNYhmN27gYUTY
- The Case Against Mask
https://mega.nz/file/bdF1GJAI#W99sfiXGWEq0EGgdhLDNBLpBvP5w-5Ju-1HTsjh2fNY
- The Truth about Covid 19 by joseph mercola
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