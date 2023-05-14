Create New Account
Is Gods Name YHWH really in Our DNA?
This video explores the whether the tetragrammaton "YHWH" really is God's name in the first place. Is this whole God in our DNA movement all based on a false notion? I discuss which Bible translation this abbreviation for God's name is located in and bring up the fact that it's not in the Oldest known Bible translation - the Septuagint. Several useful charts are presented. Articles: What is the Name of the Almighty Creator? By Apostle Zimmerman https://www.isawthelightministries.com/sacrednames.html SACRED NAME OF GOD? or BLASPHEMY? By Roger Hathaway http://remnantradio.org/Archives/articles/sacred_name.htm Here are the links to those charts. The Greek and Aramaic letter comparison charts to old and new Hebrew are located here: https://www.isawthelightministries.com/sacrednames.html Septuagint chart: https://www.bible.ca/manuscripts/Septuagint-LXX-Greek-Bible-entire-Tanakh-39-books-translated-complete-by-150BC.htm? Transmission to Old Testament Chart: https://www.bible.ca/manuscripts/Masoretic-Text-MT-Leningrad-Codex-Bible-manuscripts-Old-Testament-Torah-Tanakh-Hebrew-Rabbi-Yose-ben-Halafta-Zippori-160AD.htm?

