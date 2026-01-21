What Happens When Healing Loses God and Purpose, an interview with Dr.Roger McFillin & Tracy Thurman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
What happens when healing removes God, meaning, and purpose from the process? This powerful exchange explores pain, identity, and why suffering may have meaning we’re ignoring. It’s a perspective that challenges modern therapeutic culture.
Watch this thought-provoking discussion in full.
#Purpose #SpiritualHealing #MentalHealth #FaithAndMeaning #FullInterview
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport