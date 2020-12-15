© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Türkiye’nin İLK Korona-Bilgilendirme Toplantı Çağrısı
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • December 15, 2020
14 Aralık Pazartesi Saat 14:00
İstanbul Çağlayan Meydanı
ÖNCE İNSAN
KAYNAK & Bilgi :
Vatandaş Devlettir
@vatandasdevlettir
https://youtu.be/SDm8d3yVq5c
https://youtu.be/UbWDCI8YUC4
https://www.facebook.com/groups/bes.g.ye.hayir.platformu
İstanbul Çağlayan Meydanı
ÖNCE İNSAN
KAYNAK & Bilgi :
Vatandaş Devlettir
@vatandasdevlettir
https://youtu.be/SDm8d3yVq5c
https://youtu.be/UbWDCI8YUC4
https://www.facebook.com/groups/bes.g.ye.hayir.platformu
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.