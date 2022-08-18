This Is How Small Birds Fly So Far #shorts

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Have you ever wondered how tiny songbirds manage to fly such great distances?
Peter Hore, a professor of chemistry at the University of Oxford, whose study focuses on the navigational abilities of night migratory songbirds, sheds some light on the matter. 🐦
Peter reveals that small songbirds are able to successfully navigate to their long-distance destination thanks to a mix of several factors. Some of these factors, Peter shares, include the sun and the stars as well as some scents and landmarks that the birds can recognize. 🌟
The most important directional guide these birds possess, however, is their ability to DETECT the Earth’s magnetic field! 🌎
Is the way small songbirds navigate cool? Type YES in the comments if you think so!