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Dr. Chris Shaw: The coming wave of neurological vaccine damage will CRUSH the world's health care systems
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270 views • August 23, 2021
Dr. Shaw is entirely on point. He understands exactly what is happening.
His desire to help those who are vaccine injured is admirable but I think he is going to get a rather shocking lesson is psychology. He recognizes that these vaxx zombies are thinking and behaving exactly like a cult, what he doesn't realize yet is the vast majority of them will NEVER accept they were wrong and they will never reach out for
or accept help from the "unvaccinated". They will go to their deaths cursing us with their last breath - Reality check
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/df5d1404-47a6-4803-b1d3-d4f1fe409372
His desire to help those who are vaccine injured is admirable but I think he is going to get a rather shocking lesson is psychology. He recognizes that these vaxx zombies are thinking and behaving exactly like a cult, what he doesn't realize yet is the vast majority of them will NEVER accept they were wrong and they will never reach out for
or accept help from the "unvaccinated". They will go to their deaths cursing us with their last breath - Reality check
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/df5d1404-47a6-4803-b1d3-d4f1fe409372
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