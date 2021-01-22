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PSYCHO-PHARMA FRONT GROUPS: Children and Adults with ADHD (CHADD).
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103 views • January 22, 2021
Pharma-funded front groups masquerading as “patient advocates”
These groups are not what they appear to be. Yet their influence over legislation, lobbying, drug regulation (or lack thereof), and public relations campaigns is substantial and can seriously impact society.
Big Pharma has aggregated and sometimes co-opted patients into lobbying groups for high-priced drugs.
These are groups operating under the guise of advocates for the “mentally ill,” which in reality are heavily funded psychiatric-pharmaceutical front groups—lobbying and working on state and federal laws which effect the entire nation—from our elderly in nursing homes to our military, pregnant women,etc
The pharmaceutically funded “patient’s rights group” CHADD, received $1.2 million in pharmaceutical funding in 2008 alone…
In 1987, members of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) voted to include ADHD as a mental disorder in its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). The same year, CHADD was formed. The financial relationship between CHADD and Ciba Geigy (then manufacturer of Ritalin) was formed…
As early as 1995 the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) raised the alarm over the ‘patient’s rights group’ CHADD (Children and Adults with ADHD) actively lobbying for the use of methylphenidate (Ritalin) for children labeled with ADHD while being funded by Ciba Geigy’s (now Novartis), the manufacturer of Ritalin. INCB said that this promotion of sales of an internationally controlled substance could be identified as covert advertising in contradiction of the provisions of the 1971 Psychotropic Drugs Convention.
The same year, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) added its concerns that “the depth of the financial relationship with the manufacturer was not well known to the public” and that a spokesperson for Ciba had stated, “CHADD is essentially a conduit for providing information to the patient population.”
Please read the full article here: https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/chadd/
This is the psychiatrist at work today, busy deceiving us and hooking our world on drugs.
Why 80 million Americans take psychotropic drugs?
“Drug studies, often paid for by the pharmaceutical industry, and given a spin to the media, contributes to the staggering number of Americans taking mind-altering drugs.” – CCHR International
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/06/01/drug-induced-acts-of-senseless-violence-need-investigation/
PSYCHO-PHARMA FRONT GROUPS:
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/afsp/
Anxiety Disorders Association of America (ADAA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adaa/
Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adda/
Center for the Advancement of Children’s Mental Health (CACMH)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/cacmh/
Children and Adults with ADHD (CHADD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/chadd/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) Advisory Board
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
Mental Health America (Formerly National Mental Health Association)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/mha/
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/nami/
National Association for Research on Schizophrenia And Depression (NARSAD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/narsad/
Screening for Mental Health, Inc
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/screening-for-mental-health-inc/
Signs Of Suicide (SOS)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/sos/
Suicide Prevention Action Network USA (SPAN)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/span/
TeenScreen National Center for Mental Health Checkups
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/teenscreen/
The Texas Medication Algorithm (flow chart) Project (TMAP):The Psycho-Pharma Front Business
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/tmap/
The Jed Foundation
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/the-jed-foundation/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/front-group-pipe-line/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/australian-psychiatrist-patrick-mcgorrys-brave-new-world-of-pre-drugging-kids/
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/08/17/psycho-pharma-front-groups-paid-millions/
These groups are not what they appear to be. Yet their influence over legislation, lobbying, drug regulation (or lack thereof), and public relations campaigns is substantial and can seriously impact society.
Big Pharma has aggregated and sometimes co-opted patients into lobbying groups for high-priced drugs.
These are groups operating under the guise of advocates for the “mentally ill,” which in reality are heavily funded psychiatric-pharmaceutical front groups—lobbying and working on state and federal laws which effect the entire nation—from our elderly in nursing homes to our military, pregnant women,etc
The pharmaceutically funded “patient’s rights group” CHADD, received $1.2 million in pharmaceutical funding in 2008 alone…
In 1987, members of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) voted to include ADHD as a mental disorder in its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). The same year, CHADD was formed. The financial relationship between CHADD and Ciba Geigy (then manufacturer of Ritalin) was formed…
As early as 1995 the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) raised the alarm over the ‘patient’s rights group’ CHADD (Children and Adults with ADHD) actively lobbying for the use of methylphenidate (Ritalin) for children labeled with ADHD while being funded by Ciba Geigy’s (now Novartis), the manufacturer of Ritalin. INCB said that this promotion of sales of an internationally controlled substance could be identified as covert advertising in contradiction of the provisions of the 1971 Psychotropic Drugs Convention.
The same year, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) added its concerns that “the depth of the financial relationship with the manufacturer was not well known to the public” and that a spokesperson for Ciba had stated, “CHADD is essentially a conduit for providing information to the patient population.”
Please read the full article here: https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/chadd/
This is the psychiatrist at work today, busy deceiving us and hooking our world on drugs.
Why 80 million Americans take psychotropic drugs?
“Drug studies, often paid for by the pharmaceutical industry, and given a spin to the media, contributes to the staggering number of Americans taking mind-altering drugs.” – CCHR International
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/06/01/drug-induced-acts-of-senseless-violence-need-investigation/
PSYCHO-PHARMA FRONT GROUPS:
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/afsp/
Anxiety Disorders Association of America (ADAA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adaa/
Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adda/
Center for the Advancement of Children’s Mental Health (CACMH)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/cacmh/
Children and Adults with ADHD (CHADD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/chadd/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa/
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) Advisory Board
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/
Mental Health America (Formerly National Mental Health Association)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/mha/
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/nami/
National Association for Research on Schizophrenia And Depression (NARSAD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/narsad/
Screening for Mental Health, Inc
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/screening-for-mental-health-inc/
Signs Of Suicide (SOS)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/sos/
Suicide Prevention Action Network USA (SPAN)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/span/
TeenScreen National Center for Mental Health Checkups
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/teenscreen/
The Texas Medication Algorithm (flow chart) Project (TMAP):The Psycho-Pharma Front Business
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/tmap/
The Jed Foundation
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/the-jed-foundation/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/front-group-pipe-line/
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/australian-psychiatrist-patrick-mcgorrys-brave-new-world-of-pre-drugging-kids/
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/08/17/psycho-pharma-front-groups-paid-millions/
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