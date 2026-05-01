🚨6,500 tons of US weapons arrived in Israel in a single day🤬

🚨⚔️ 6,500 tons of US weapons just arrived in Israel in a single day

Two cargo ships unloaded air-to-ground munitions, military trucks, and JLTVs at Ashdod and Haifa. Dozens more flights poured in extra gear.

📊 Since Feb 28, the US has shipped over 115,600 tons of equipment to Israel — that’s 403 flights + 10 ships in just ~60 days. Nearly 2,000 tons every single day.

The Pentagon is now running 2 wars' worth of supply on a single exhausted industrial base that can barely sustain one.

However, the message to Iran is clear: while Trump talks about negotiations, Israel is being rearmed at full war tempo.

Adding:

🚨📑 Israel is now arming UAE against Iran — report

Israel quietly rushed a compact drone-detection system called "Spectro" to the UAE during the latest Iranian attacks, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The urgent delivery included Iron Beam laser defenses, Iron Dome batteries, on-the-ground Israeli personnel, and real-time intelligence sharing, according to the report.

The Abraham Accords are effectively becoming the Anti-Iran Accords.





@geopolitics_prime