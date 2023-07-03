Create New Account
temorayuille Discusses Human Computation & Bratton Technologically Augmented Thinking- what is it and why should you care
Published Yesterday

Temora Yuillehttps://www.facebook.com/temora/videos/287297650344183


Human Computation - what is it and why should you care?


Temora Yuille

https://www.facebook.com/temora/videos/1276117263282612


Benjamin Bratton - Technologically Augmented Thinking

Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshipclownworldwhopandemicfreespeechmandatesmasksagenda2030coronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemicoperationwarpspeedcurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesthenewnormal15minutecitiescovidclownworld

