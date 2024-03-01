WELSH TRACTOR ARMY EN-ROUTE TO CARDIFF

It's truly insane that Governments are crippling Farmers & therefore food production at a time of such Global instability
Now is the time we should be subsidising Farmers not penalising them
Its clear that Government isn’t on our side
https://t.me/Shadows_Of_Darkness
Shared from and subscribe to:
Philosophers-stone.info pureblood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.