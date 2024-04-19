The work of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the immediate vicinity of Chasov Yar, which is currently being stormed by airborne units.
A noticeable reduction in the flight range of attack aircraft to the nearest enemy positions is another marker of a significant deterioration in the general condition of Ukrainian air defense.
