The Work of Su-25 attack Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the immediate vicinity of Chasov Yar
The work of Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the immediate vicinity of Chasov Yar, which is currently being stormed by airborne units.

A noticeable reduction in the flight range of attack aircraft to the nearest enemy positions is another marker of a significant deterioration in the general condition of Ukrainian air defense.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

