https://gettr.com/post/p2g98ap4b58

Ava讲述2017年10月5日郭文贵先生向全世界揭露中共的3F计划就是搞乱美国，搞弱美国，最后搞垮美国，从而统治全世界。目前在美国社会发生的一切乱像，包括芬太尼，种族主义，跨性别主义，等等问题都和中共的3F计划有关。

Ava recounted that on Oct 5th, 2017, Miles Guo revealed to the world that the CCP’s 3F plan was to foment chaos, weakness, and destruction in the United States, thereby ruling the world. All the chaos in American society, including fentanyl, racism, transgenderism, and other issues, are all related to the CCP’s 3F plan.

@alphawarrior @s7gril

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #@AlphaWarrior #AvaChen #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp





