Laying Flat Coin Will Surpass HCN

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https://gnews.org/post/paqs01cc
Laying flat coin is on the public chain and it disguise the users, it can absolutely be used around the globe, absolutely at a very low price, It must have a limit, eventually, it’s usage will surpass HCN