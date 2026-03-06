IRGC's ground forces firing from Fath-360 (BM-120) missile systems at the camps of Kurdish militants in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The IRGC's ground forces are firing from Fath-360 (BM-120) missile systems at the camps of Kurdish militants in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Adding, this Warning just posted:

Hezbollah (Lebanon) issues an evacuation notice to Israeli settlers:

Warning to residents of the northern settlements

Residents are instructed to evacuate all settlements within 5 km of the border line. The aggression of your army against Lebanese sovereignty, peaceful civilians, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the displacement campaign it is carrying out will not go unanswered.