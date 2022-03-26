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Richard Dolan & Brian Ruhe Disagree on Replacing Humanity - Part 1 of 3
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54 views • March 26, 2022
Part 1 of 3. On March 19th, 2022 I talked about the philosophy of my Preparing for Alien Contact Meetup. I first shared with the group, UFO historian Richard Dolan’s March 8th video and his comments which relate to our particular direction. I outlined how he agrees and disagrees with our philosophy. Please watch the video, at least that short section, at minute 31:39 to 38:00 which I share-screened during this video, then I went back and commented on sections of it.
Is the Window Closing on UFO Research? I The Richard Dolan Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxIOfF5w-A
I also quoted sections of his book from pages 130 - 135, The Alien Agendas, which I highly recommend you buy at https://www.amazon.com/Alien-Agendas-Speculative-Analysis-Visiting/dp/B08P1KJJ4Z/ref=sr_1_1crid=F8HHNCQONJSR&;keywords=the+alien+agendas&qid=1647577702&s=books&sprefix=the+alien+agendas%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C128&sr=1-1
I feel that Richard Dolan is a legendary teacher of this phenomena and I support him. We just don't agree on everything. Who does? What we disagree on is that Richard said that he objected to having our humanity tampered with, our humanness. I believe in the Grey alien agenda to upgrade humanity to a new human which will be a hybrid of the Greys with homo Sapien-Sapiens.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
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My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
Is the Window Closing on UFO Research? I The Richard Dolan Show
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucxIOfF5w-A
I also quoted sections of his book from pages 130 - 135, The Alien Agendas, which I highly recommend you buy at https://www.amazon.com/Alien-Agendas-Speculative-Analysis-Visiting/dp/B08P1KJJ4Z/ref=sr_1_1crid=F8HHNCQONJSR&;keywords=the+alien+agendas&qid=1647577702&s=books&sprefix=the+alien+agendas%2Cstripbooks-intl-ship%2C128&sr=1-1
I feel that Richard Dolan is a legendary teacher of this phenomena and I support him. We just don't agree on everything. Who does? What we disagree on is that Richard said that he objected to having our humanity tampered with, our humanness. I believe in the Grey alien agenda to upgrade humanity to a new human which will be a hybrid of the Greys with homo Sapien-Sapiens.
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
MP3 Podcast at: https://www.brianruhe.ca/mp3-audio/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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