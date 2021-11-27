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⚠️WITH THE 5G SYSTEM EVERYBODY BECOMES A TARGETED INDIVIDUAL⚠️
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263 views • November 27, 2021
‼️🚨🚨5G VS.YOU🚨🚨‼️
⚠️WITH THE 5G SYSTEM EVERYBODY BECOMES A TARGETED INDIVIDUAL⚠️
5G is not❕for your communication
Its a WEAPONSYSTEM‼️
Soon the shit gonna hit the fan,
in many countries like:
- UK, germany, spain, italy,
france and USA -
...they already activated it🚨‼️
❕They gonna blame it
on covid🦠🤡❕
COVID = 👇
CERTIFICATE OF VACCINATION ID
⚠️WITH THE 5G SYSTEM EVERYBODY BECOMES A TARGETED INDIVIDUAL⚠️
5G is not❕for your communication
Its a WEAPONSYSTEM‼️
Soon the shit gonna hit the fan,
in many countries like:
- UK, germany, spain, italy,
france and USA -
...they already activated it🚨‼️
❕They gonna blame it
on covid🦠🤡❕
COVID = 👇
CERTIFICATE OF VACCINATION ID
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