July 4 Starts Hottest Day Recorded 4 days in a row. Woman In Travail & Vanity Widespread Hosea 13

Earth reaches hottest day ever recorded 4 days in a row. Even higher temperatures are expected in July and August as El Niño strengthens. For four days in a row, the planet reached its hottest day ever recorded as regions all over the world endure dangerous heat.





Earth warmed to the highest temperature ever recorded by human-made instruments when the average global temperature reached 17.18 degrees Celsius, or 62.92 degrees Fahrenheit, on Tuesday, as millions of Americans celebrated the Fourth of July, data from the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Prediction shows.





