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Did Chinese Spies Weaponize Stolen Coronavirus From Canada?
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27 views • February 07, 2020
Did Chinese Spies Weaponize Stolen Coronavirus From Canada?
FROM THE JANUARY 27 2020 ALEX JONES SHOW
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on February 7 2020 --- (A little reminder from the January 27 2020 Alex Jones Show)
Alex Jones details the power struggle behind the coronavirus outbreak, and how the virus could have been stolen from Canada and weaponized. Alex also shows a Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) news article from back on July 14 2019 titled: Chinese Researcher Escorted From Infectious Disease Lab Amid RCMP Investigation.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
FROM THE JANUARY 27 2020 ALEX JONES SHOW
The Alex Jones Show
Uploaded on February 7 2020 --- (A little reminder from the January 27 2020 Alex Jones Show)
Alex Jones details the power struggle behind the coronavirus outbreak, and how the virus could have been stolen from Canada and weaponized. Alex also shows a Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) news article from back on July 14 2019 titled: Chinese Researcher Escorted From Infectious Disease Lab Amid RCMP Investigation.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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