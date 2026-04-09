BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 29: The Great Commission
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
130 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • Yesterday

Denominations send out missionaries, but the instructions to these men and women are a far cry from what Jesus told the apostles. It is useful to learn a new language, study the culture, and visit the sick. But Jesus said to preach the Gospel, and in doing so, cast out demons, heal the sick, open the eyes of the blind, and cure the lepers.

The ungodly Jewish leadership 2,000 years ago could not stop the Jesus movement despite their best efforts. It was impossible to debunk the testimony of former demoniacs, discredit sight being restored to the blind, lepers being cleansed was evident to everyone, and the resurrection of the dead was impossible to disregard.

The awesome power associated with the baptism of the Holy Spirit could not be ignored by the Devil. It took a little time, but he managed to convince Christians that miracles are no longer needed. Sadly, nothing comes close to replacing the raw supernatural power of the Holy Spirit.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1925.pdf

RLJ-1925 -- AUGUST 13, 2023

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
miraclesjesusdevilapostlespreach the gospelbaptism of the holy spiritheal the sickresurrection of the deadsupernatural powerpower of the holy spiritcast out demonsdemoniacsjesus movementopen the eyes of the blindcure leperscleansing lepers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Singularity Paradox: AI as the globalists&#8217; weapon of control, depopulation and spiritual subversion

The Singularity Paradox: AI as the globalists’ weapon of control, depopulation and spiritual subversion

Belle Carter
Trump mulls troop WITHDRAWALS from NATO allies deemed &#8220;unhelpful&#8221; in Iran conflict

Trump mulls troop WITHDRAWALS from NATO allies deemed “unhelpful” in Iran conflict

Ramon Tomey
Iran Announces Acceptance of Bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees

Iran Announces Acceptance of Bitcoin for Strait of Hormuz Transit Fees

Sterling Ashworth
Former Fort Bragg contractor charged under Espionage Act for leaking Delta Force secrets

Former Fort Bragg contractor charged under Espionage Act for leaking Delta Force secrets

Patrick Lewis
Gas prices hit $4.16 as Iran war chokes global oil supply

Gas prices hit $4.16 as Iran war chokes global oil supply

Cassie B.
Jeffrey Epstein embraced by Middle Eastern power circles long after his crimes were public record

Jeffrey Epstein embraced by Middle Eastern power circles long after his crimes were public record

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy