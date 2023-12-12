Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vitamin D Deficiency and Zinc
channel image
andreash
44 Subscribers
315 views
Published 14 hours ago

https://drericberg.com/ Many people don’t realize that zinc is vital to allow vitamin D to work in the body. If you’re deficient in zinc, the vitamin D receptor won’t accept vitamin D. On the flip side, vitamin D allows zinc to be transported through the body. Symptoms of zinc deficiency: • Loss of taste or smell • Low testosterone • Diarrhea • Alopecia • Inflammatory skin problems • Vision problems • Ulcers • Inflammation • Poor immunity • Thymus atrophy Foods rich in zinc: • Oysters • Lobster • Shrimp • Liver • Red meat Causes of a zinc deficiency: • Not consuming foods high in zinc • Consuming phytates (in grains and legumes) • Pregnancy • Sickle cell anemia

Keywords
vitamin ddeficiencyzinkdr eric berg

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket