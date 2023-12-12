Vitamin D Deficiency and Zinc

https://drericberg.com/ Many people don’t realize that zinc is vital to allow vitamin D to work in the body. If you’re deficient in zinc, the vitamin D receptor won’t accept vitamin D. On the flip side, vitamin D allows zinc to be transported through the body.
Symptoms of zinc deficiency:
• Loss of taste or smell
• Low testosterone
• Diarrhea
• Alopecia
• Inflammatory skin problems
• Vision problems
• Ulcers
• Inflammation
• Poor immunity
• Thymus atrophy
Foods rich in zinc:
• Oysters
• Lobster
• Shrimp
• Liver
• Red meat
Causes of a zinc deficiency:
• Not consuming foods high in zinc
• Consuming phytates (in grains and legumes)
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell anemia
