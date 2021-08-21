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Children vaxxed by Australian Health Department: Were there injuries?
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501 views • August 21, 2021
The Conscious Resistance, August 21, 2021
Derrick Broze covers recent actions taken by Australia's Department of Health in New South Wales, Australia. Derrick also looks at reports that children have been injured or even died from the shots.
Sources:
https://theconsciousresistance.com/children-vaxxed-by-australian-health-department-were-there-injuries/
Derrick Broze covers recent actions taken by Australia's Department of Health in New South Wales, Australia. Derrick also looks at reports that children have been injured or even died from the shots.
Sources:
https://theconsciousresistance.com/children-vaxxed-by-australian-health-department-were-there-injuries/
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