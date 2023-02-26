WARNING: TECHNOCRATS WANT TO ROB YOUR PENSION! - Massive Move For The Great Reset!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor
Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the plan to completely rob your pension and turn it into "guaranteed basic income" in the hands of the government.
Martin Armstrong who famously went to jail for creating a system that called market moves has issued a rather dire warning as we fall off the economic cliff. He said the following, "they are going to wipe out everything. Pension funds will be all gone. That’s why they are coming out with guaranteed basic income to replace your pension. They’ve got this all worked out. That’s what the end goal is here because they cannot continue to function this way. They cannot continue to borrow whatever they need with no intention of ever paying it back.”
This would turn your pensions into nothing with inflation and would utilize the state to print more currency as we witness an astronomical pension shortfall already easing closer with each day.
As interest rates are further hiked and inflation doesn't appear to be going anywhere, this could be the move Tim Picciott has been predicting for quite some time... That people will "go broke safely."
In this video, we break down what this means for you.
2023
