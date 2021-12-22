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Join Dr. Hotze on this week’s podcast, as he discusses the symptoms and causes of low libido in men. Most doctors treat this with prescription drugs for erectile dysfunction, which have a long list of dangerous side effects! Restoring testosterone levels naturally will improve libido, along with brain, cardiovascular and muscular functions.
Maintain good hormone levels and put the tiger back in your tank!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/