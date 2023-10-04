McCarthy Was Fired. What Next?

For the first time in American history, a House speaker was ousted by a vote. A small group of Republicans made it happen. But now what? We discuss some of the people whose names are being floated for the speakership, including Donald Trump, and what this historic moment means.

Also, the kangaroo court in New York where Trump is on trial is so far proving every bit as dramatic; and in another example of the folly of “renewable” energy, an electric vehicle power plant in Kansas will need its own fossil-fueled power plant to operate; and Bill Hahn, CEO of The John Birch Society, discusses a major tool all Americans can use to know which legislators actually obey the Constitution.