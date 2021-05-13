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Cancer Spiritual Quantum Energetic Health Seminar
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211 views • May 13, 2021
Discover the cause of cancer and how to heal. Discover that there is only ONE disease and TWO causes. See Spiritually inspired BioScalar energy devices...The STAR SHELL and The QUANTUM QUBE... Demonstrated!!
Visit website...http://BioScalar.info
filmed at HeartLight Spiritual Center...http://heartlightcharlotte.org Sept. 29 2019
Visit website...http://BioScalar.info
filmed at HeartLight Spiritual Center...http://heartlightcharlotte.org Sept. 29 2019
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