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Pro Electrician Proves That Face Masks Are Harmful To Health
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53 views • October 28, 2021
Pro Electrician Proves That Masks Are Harmful To Adult's and Children's Health using a gas analysis meter that detects problem levels of toxins in the air to warn workers when the air they breathe is harmful to their health.
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