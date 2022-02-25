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Consolidation Leads to Force: Antifederalist Cato No. 3
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In his 3rd paper, Cato focuses on the dangers of consolidation, or centralization of power. In support, he relies on both Montesquieu and Locke - warning that a consolidated government would never be able to properly represent the views of people in different states - and would only result in an institution based on force.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 25, 2022
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 25, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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