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Cannabis Jimmy's remix of the Destruction of California. Part 1 of this three part series. Buckle Up. The Commies and Libtards have ruined the State. Bastards.
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130 views • December 27, 2021
I know. That is Prince Andrew in the thumbnail pic. Getting his face licked by what could be a hooker. Or a child slave at Epstein Island. Anyway, back to the video. This is unreal what is going on in my home state. I saw it happen. First hand. Cannabis jimmy was there.
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