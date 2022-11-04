Euro-Zone Inflation Hits New Record

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https://gnews.org/articles/506501
Summary：11/01/2022 Eurozone inflation hits 10.7 in October, once again confounding the ECB staff projection. There's very little evidence that inflation is going to peak, particularly given what is happening with IG Metall may start to spread out into the labor market.