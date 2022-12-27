18. AZK - Beate Bahner: Corona vaccination: "What doctors and patients should absolutely know." | www.kla.tv/24565

In September 2022, the Paul Ehrlich
Institute lists 42 clinical pictures that can occur as a result of the Corona
vaccination. Who did not clear up as a physician here properly, risks
compensation for pain and suffering, claims for damages as well as criminal
prosecution. The specialist lawyer for medical law, Beate Bahner, analyzes this
high-risk area legally for doctors and patients.
👉 https://kla.tv/24565
